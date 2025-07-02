Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Q2 Earnings

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued on Sunday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cormark downgraded TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of TU opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. TELUS has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TELUS by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,232,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $667,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068,181 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TELUS by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,219,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,185,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,585,000 after purchasing an additional 384,510 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of TELUS by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 22,899,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $328,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,521 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,553,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,146,000 after acquiring an additional 831,282 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2989 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.28%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

