Analysts Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) PT at $71.33

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

ASGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on ASGN from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ASGN opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ASGN has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $105.67. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.00 million. ASGN had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in ASGN by 13.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 665,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 78,794 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 47,970.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after buying an additional 65,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

