Analysts Set Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) PT at $212.33

Shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAVE shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dave from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dave from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Dave from $229.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Dave from $118.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dave from $130.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Dave Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Dave stock opened at $260.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 3.98. Dave has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $280.31.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the fintech company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave

In other Dave news, Director Imran Khan sold 80,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $17,094,950.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,790.04. This trade represents a 45.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 95,678 shares in the company, valued at $19,799,605.32. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,960 shares of company stock worth $62,575,325. Insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dave stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,179 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Dave at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

