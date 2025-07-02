Analysts Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Target Price at $90.58

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMS. Raymond James Financial cut shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

GMS stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.71. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,960. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GMS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

