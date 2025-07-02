Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Price Target at C$20.60

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.60.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFI

NFI Group Stock Up 3.0%

NFI Group Company Profile

TSE NFI opened at C$18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -61.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$9.83 and a 12 month high of C$19.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59.

(Get Free Report

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.