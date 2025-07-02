Andrew Dann Acquires 25,000 Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Stock

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Dann purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,864.50).

Get CQS New City High Yield alerts:

CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance

LON NCYF opened at GBX 51.60 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £303.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 0.33. CQS New City High Yield has a 52-week low of GBX 48.56 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 54 ($0.74).

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks.

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.