Andrew Dann Acquires 25,000 Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Stock

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Dann purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,864.50).
CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance
LON NCYF opened at GBX 51.60 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £303.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 0.33. CQS New City High Yield has a 52-week low of GBX 48.56 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 54 ($0.74).
CQS New City High Yield Company Profile
