Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.45. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

