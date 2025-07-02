Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 129,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 38,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 57,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 119,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.62 to $188.32 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

