Argan (NYSE:AGX) Trading Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $204.40 and last traded at $206.32. 118,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 347,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.48.

Specifically, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.01, for a total value of $732,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,888.95. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 7,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $1,688,316.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,711.08. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 4,051 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $896,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,600. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Argan Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $23,064,000. Goodlander Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $18,364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Argan by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,170,000 after buying an additional 116,783 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Argan by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after buying an additional 87,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $11,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

