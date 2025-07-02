Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $98.42 and last traded at $97.86. 2,107,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,060,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.31.

Specifically, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $182,868.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,724.44. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 104,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $10,683,255.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,315.28. This trade represents a 72.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $1,334,042.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 103,608 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,124.24. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,270,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after buying an additional 20,059,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

