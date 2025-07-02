Arrien Investments Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arrien Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arrien Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 13th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.62 to $188.32 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.01 and its 200-day moving average is $219.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

