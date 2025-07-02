Ascendiant Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 430.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Aytu BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $2.26 on Monday. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $20.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.37. Aytu BioPharma had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,172 shares during the quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 7.52% of Aytu BioPharma worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

