Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Position Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,931 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $29,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,942,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3,195.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,587,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,029,000 after purchasing an additional 990,583 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,490,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 4.4%

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

