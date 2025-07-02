Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $24,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $206,538,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 541.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,525,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $112,002,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

