ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) to Buyback $0.00 in Stock

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ATRenew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RERE

ATRenew Stock Performance

NYSE:RERE opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. ATRenew has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $819.40 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $641.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATRenew will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRenew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.