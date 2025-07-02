AZZ (AZZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $435.91 million for the quarter. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.100 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.78 million. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZZ Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AZZ has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $2,309,227.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,160,013.04. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 185.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in AZZ by 21.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in AZZ by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 26.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AZZ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

