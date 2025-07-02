B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Bit Digital Earnings

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a report issued on Sunday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 77.27%. The company had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.38 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Bit Digital stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 5.25. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

Insider Activity

In other Bit Digital news, Director Brock Jeffrey Pierce bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samir Tabar purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,178. This trade represents a 55.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bit Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 943,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

