B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to Moderate Buy Rating

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cormark raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.11.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.9%

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$5.21.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$49,880.19. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16 shares in the company, valued at C$60.64. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,273. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

