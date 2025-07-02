Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 41350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.0319 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.01%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 9.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 402.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 29.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

