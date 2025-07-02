Bank of America Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $135.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX stock opened at $107.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. Crocs has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $151.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Crocs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Crocs by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 26,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

