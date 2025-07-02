BBVA Banco Frances Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,999 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 299% compared to the average daily volume of 751 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

BBAR stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BBVA Banco Frances has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $667.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.69 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1,332.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

