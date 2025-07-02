Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $292.65. The firm has a market cap of $807.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

