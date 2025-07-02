BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wedbush

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 91,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

