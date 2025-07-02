BKV (NYSE:BKV) Shares Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 302,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 448,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Specifically, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 210,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,512.64. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BKV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BKV from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BKV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

BKV Trading Down 8.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $216.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at $7,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,553,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

