Board of the Pension Protection Fund Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 27,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 9,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,143 shares of company stock worth $30,529,028. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.