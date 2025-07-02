Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James Financial raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $85.00. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Boyd Gaming traded as high as $80.90 and last traded at $80.45, with a volume of 1185627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.23.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 2.8%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 68.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 156.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

