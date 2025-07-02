Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

BFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bread Financial Trading Up 2.4%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 104.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after buying an additional 376,920 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BFH opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.92%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

