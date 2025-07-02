BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.65% from the stock’s current price.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BBIO stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $100,830.45. Following the sale, the director owned 398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,531.90. This represents a 85.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $4,423,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 879,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,921,471.17. This represents a 10.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,896,181 shares of company stock valued at $374,176,564. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.