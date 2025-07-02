Brokerages Set Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX) PT at $23.44

Shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBNX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $26,781.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $814,048.67. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $80,845 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBNX. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth $158,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth $475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth $316,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth $828,000.

Shares of BBNX opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25. Beta Bionics has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01).

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

