Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:RCI Q2 Earnings

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

