Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in STERIS by 4,733.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in STERIS by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 0.9%

STE opened at $242.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.12 and its 200-day moving average is $224.59. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $252.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. STERIS’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Insider Activity

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.