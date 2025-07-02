Cantor Equity Partners, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 7th (NASDAQ:CEPO)

Cantor Equity Partners’ (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Equity Partners had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Cantor Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of CEPO stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Cantor Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,229,000.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

