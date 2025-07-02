Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.31. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

