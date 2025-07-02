Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 137.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 420,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,029,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,046,000 after purchasing an additional 936,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,080,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Melius began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

