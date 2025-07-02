Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 132.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Celcuity Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $473.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celcuity by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

