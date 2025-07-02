Charles Edouard Goodfellow Purchases 292,208 Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Edouard Goodfellow purchased 292,208 shares of Sabien Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £20,454.56 ($28,108.51).

Sabien Technology Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SNT stock opened at GBX 7.80 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.49 ($0.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.31.

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

