Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $674.00 to $640.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chemed traded as low as $489.70 and last traded at $494.20, with a volume of 36763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $559.36.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on CHE

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,335,010.65. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,454,259.73. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,598,450. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,366,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.04.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.