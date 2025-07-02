Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,514.59. This trade represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,953. This represents a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

