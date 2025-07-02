Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s current price.

CTXR has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CTXR stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.19). On average, analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

