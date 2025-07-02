Clare Market Investments LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clare Market Investments LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 14.6% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $173.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.95.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

