Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Maxim Group

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 191.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cloudastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:CSAI opened at $2.06 on Monday. Cloudastructure has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $52.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01.

In other news, insider Sheldon Richard Bentley sold 18,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $46,917.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 249,584 shares in the company, valued at $641,430.88. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,122 shares of company stock valued at $253,984.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudastructure stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cloudastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cloudastructure, Inc (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

