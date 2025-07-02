CNB Bank Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.17.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,143 shares of company stock worth $30,529,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

