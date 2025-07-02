Concentrix’s (CNXC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNXC. Wall Street Zen lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,424.24. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,697.80. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,503. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 850.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,840,000 after buying an additional 3,068,916 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 880,960 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after purchasing an additional 823,228 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $21,123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,040,000 after purchasing an additional 404,885 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

