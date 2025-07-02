Contrasting GFL Environmental (GFL) and The Competition

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GFL Environmental to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GFL Environmental and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental 36.01% 3.93% 1.43% GFL Environmental Competitors -97.71% -458.29% -3.74%

Risk & Volatility

GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GFL Environmental’s peers have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

GFL Environmental pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental pays out 1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 50.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GFL Environmental has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares GFL Environmental and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $5.62 billion -$527.43 million 10.14 GFL Environmental Competitors $3.35 billion $263.08 million 30.85

GFL Environmental has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. GFL Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GFL Environmental and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 2 8 2 3.00 GFL Environmental Competitors 323 1120 1895 131 2.53

GFL Environmental presently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.16%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 10.71%. Given GFL Environmental’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GFL Environmental has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

