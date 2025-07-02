Cornerstone Enterprises LLC Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $292.65. The stock has a market cap of $807.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

