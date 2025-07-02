Craig Foster Sells 163,537 Shares of Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster sold 163,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £35,978.14 ($49,440.90).

Get Ondo InsurTech alerts:

Craig Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Craig Foster bought 682 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($206.18).

On Thursday, May 29th, Craig Foster purchased 600 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($206.13).

On Wednesday, April 30th, Craig Foster purchased 461 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £152.13 ($209.06).

Ondo InsurTech Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of LON ONDO opened at GBX 22.94 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.85. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.60).

About Ondo InsurTech

Ondo InsurTech Plc is a world-leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot, technology that prevents water damage claims in homes. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17 billion annually in the USA and UK combined.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ondo InsurTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondo InsurTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.