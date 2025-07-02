Critical Survey: Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) and Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) and Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Greenbrier Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ryder System pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Greenbrier Companies pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryder System pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Ryder System has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Greenbrier Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greenbrier Companies and Ryder System, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrier Companies 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ryder System 0 2 4 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.10%. Ryder System has a consensus price target of $172.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.05%. Given Greenbrier Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenbrier Companies is more favorable than Ryder System.

95.6% of Greenbrier Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Ryder System shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Greenbrier Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Ryder System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Greenbrier Companies has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryder System has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenbrier Companies and Ryder System”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrier Companies $3.54 billion 0.42 $160.10 million $6.26 7.52 Ryder System $12.64 billion 0.55 $489.00 million $11.47 14.71

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrier Companies. Greenbrier Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryder System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrier Companies and Ryder System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrier Companies 5.77% 13.12% 4.85% Ryder System 3.96% 17.64% 3.28%

Summary

Ryder System beats Greenbrier Companies on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars. The Maintenance Services segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts. The Leasing & Management Services segment offers operating leases and per diem leases for a fleet of approximately 13,400 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar re-marketing. This segment provides management services for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and technology and communication systems support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as designing and managing customer's distribution network and facilities; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and offering shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services, such as light assembly of components. This segment also offers transportation management and brokerage services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services; knowledge-based professional services; and e-commerce and last mile services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

