Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 670.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.38% of Crocs worth $23,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Crocs alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,516.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $62,221,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 30,778.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 456,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after purchasing an additional 455,515 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after purchasing an additional 429,994 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 307,185 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CROX

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $151.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.