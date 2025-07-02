Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 52,061 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,061 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,895 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.0% in the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $158.71.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares in the company, valued at $243,790,745.58. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

