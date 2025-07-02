Daniel Dines Sells 45,000 Shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,553,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,972,145.28. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $575,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $564,750.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $544,500.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.04. UiPath, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,972 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,089 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in UiPath by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,132,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,164,000 after acquiring an additional 602,866 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 479.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

